

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks retreated on Monday as the dollar continued its downward spiral against the euro and investors awaited cues from the corporate earnings season.



The euro remained broadly supportive as German coalition talks cleared a first hurdle towards the formation of a government and speculation intensified that the European Central Bank is getting ready to unwind its massive stimulus.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 14 points or 0.25 percent at 5,502 in opening deals after gaining half a percent on Friday.



Airbus was down about half a percent after it has been fined 104 million euros for a dispute dating from 1992 over missile sales to Taiwan by the Matra group, which was later acquired by the aerospace giant.



Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM also declined after it denied having made an offer to take over Alitalia.



Luxury goods group LVMH edged up marginally on reporting over 10 percent growth in watch and jewelry sales in 2017.



Eurofins Scientific advanced 0.7 percent. The bio-pharmaceutical products testing company said that it has acquired Tsing Hua Testing & Analysis Co., Ltd., one of the leading players in environment testing in Taiwan.



Automaker Renault was marginally higher after reporting a rise in its global sales for 2017.



