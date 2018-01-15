A 250 kW PV system will provide around 4% of the bridge's energy needs. The project may be expanded to 700 kW.

The Øresund Bridge connects Denmark's capitaly city, Copenhagen with Sweden's southern city of Malmö and, although it is generally known as an engineering masterpiece and the longest combined road and rail bridge in Europe, the name was made internationally famous by "The Bridge', a Scandinavian crime television series that has been shown in over 100 countries.

This time, however, the bridge will not be a stage for horrendous crimes and thrilling adventures, ...

