Aerosol Refrigerants Market Worth $1.57 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalaerosol refrigerants marketsize is expected to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for large-scale refrigerators, chillers, and air conditioner systems across the globe is expected to propel demand for the product.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The plant setup for manufacturing the product requires a significant amount of investment during the start-up phase of equipment installation and storage. The presence of stringent government regulations regarding the testing and labeling of such products before and after placing them on the shelves adds to the final cost of the product. As a result, the industry exhibits a notable entry barrier.

The rise of e-commerce portals results in an ease in the product purchase with such companies offering price discounts. In addition, the product has registered an increase in demand from the aftermarket industry as low volumes can be packaged in such containers. The rise in cost of raw materials such as cans, propellants, and actuators is anticipated to affect the industry.

The industry is characterized by the presence of a stringent regulatory framework pertaining to the use of type of refrigerants. In addition, the development of advanced technology products that cause no environmental damage is one of the major emerging trends of the industry. However, the increase in the product adoption is expected to elevate the manufacturer profit margins leading to industry growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Aerosol Refrigerants Market Analysis By Product (Steel, Aluminum), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aerosol-refrigerants-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Aluminum based aerosol refrigerants are expected to register high growth at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025, on account of low can weight coupled with the growth of metal recycling activities across North America and Europe

and The demand for the product in Asia Pacific is expected to reach a value of USD 319.7 million by 2025 on account of growing industrialization leading to a high demand for refrigeration products

is expected to reach a value of by 2025 on account of growing industrialization leading to a high demand for refrigeration products The industry in the U.S. is anticipated to register a CAGR growth of 6.5% by revenue from 2017 to 2025 due to increasing product adoption by the consumers in the industrial and residential applications

Key players are involved in the production of advanced formulations in a bid to drive the industry growth. In addition, the presence of major manufacturers is expected to limit the growth opportunities for the emerging players.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Metal Packaging Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metal-packaging-market

Magnetic Materials Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/magnetic-materials-market-analysis-market

Metal Magnesium Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metal-magnesium-market

Ferro manganese Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ferro-manganese-market

Grand View Research has segmented the aerosol refrigerants market on the basis of product, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, ' 000 Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Steel Aluminum

Regional Outlook (Volume, ' 000 Units; Revenue; USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany The UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/advanced-materials

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com