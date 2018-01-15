

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were lackluster on Monday after construction and support services firm Carillion said it has filed for compulsory liquidation with immediate effect.



Trading in Carillion shares were suspended, while rival Serco jumped 4.8 percent, Interserve rallied 1.9 percent and Balfour Beatty advanced 0.8 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,774 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.



AstraZeneca slid half a percent even as the U.S. health regulator approved expanded use of its cancer drug Lynparza.



Automotive and aerospace components company GKN climbed over 3 percent on reports that it is mulling the sale of its aerospace arm.



Rolls Royce Holdings dropped 0.4 percent. The engine manufacturer said that it intends to maintain close ties to L'Orange, either as an owner or as a key customer.



Premier Foods rallied 3 percent. The company said that discussions to sell its Batchelors' brand have not yet gone beyond 'an exploratory stage'.



