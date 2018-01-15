

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



Consumer prices increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, the same pace of increase as seen in November.



A similar high rate was last seen in March 2013.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in December, following a 0.3 percent rise in November.



On average, over the year 2017 compared with the same period of 2016, consumer prices increased 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX