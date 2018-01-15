Nasdaq Baltic are currently experiencing trouble with disseminating market data for Baltic indices. We are working diligently to resolve the issue. More information to come.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.