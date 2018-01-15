London stocks ticked lower in early trade on Monday, with sentiment undermined by the collapse of contractor Carillion. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,774.02,while the pound was up 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3747 and flat versus the euro at 1.1256. In corporate news, trading in the shares of Carillion was suspended after the company said it was going into liquidation. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "The shocking collapse of Carillion, whose shares have been suspended ...

