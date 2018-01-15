Gem Diamonds said on Monday that it has recovered an "exceptional quality" 910 carat, D colour Type IIa diamond from the Letseng mine in Lesotho. The diamond is believed to be the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever recovered. Chief executive officer Clifford Elphick said: "Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letšeng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world's most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise, however, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be ...

