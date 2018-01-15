Following the collapse of construction and outsourcing group Carillion, the government said it will take on some contracts and others will be re-tendered to other contractors. Carillion, Britain's second largest construction employer, announced earlier on Monday that the Official Receiver has been appointed to take over administration of the company after talks with creditors and the government failed to reach a solution. Carillion's key contracts include the massive HS2 rail project and ...

