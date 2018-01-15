RDI, the FTSE 250 income focused real estate trust said it had taken an 80% interest in a portfolio of four offices in central London from Forum Partners, Kailong Group and Office Space in Town (OSIT) for £72.5m. The portfolio value of £161.7m reflects an anticipated net initial yield of more than 6%, RDI said in a statement. The deal includes existing debt facilities of £73.5m reflecting a loan to value (LTV) of 45%, in line with RDI's priority of reducing group leverage. RDI said the deal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...