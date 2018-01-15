Mr Kipling and Bisto owner Premier Foods noted press speculation over the weekend about a possible sale of its Batchelors' brand to Nissin, saying it has made no changes to its strategy since the preliminary results last May and talks with Nissin are still at a very early stage. In the statement, which followed a report in The Sunday Times suggesting it was in talks with Nissin to sell the Batchelors' brand for around £200m, Premier said its remains focused on its strategic objectives, ...

