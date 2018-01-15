Hikma Pharmaceuticals has appointed Surendera Tyagi as group chief scientific officer and global head of research and development. Tyagi will focus on the company's non-injectables business during the first year and will become a member of the Executive Committee. Chairman and chief executive Said Darwazah said: "Surendera is an outstanding scientist with a proven track record of leading research and development in some of the world's largest and most successful pharmaceutical organisations. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...