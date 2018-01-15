Japanese stocks brushed-off strength in the yen on Monday, but their Chinese peers were not quite as lucky. Thus, the Nikkei-225 managed to eke out a gain of 0.26% to 23,714.88, even as dollar/yen fell 0.38% to 110.622. The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite Index on the other hand declined 0.54% to 3,410.49 after the country's central bank raised its daily reference rate for the yuan by the most in three months. The People's Bank of China's decision saw the onshore yuan rise by as much as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...