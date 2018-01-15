BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company')

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company')hereby gives notification thatMr Stephen White, anon-executivedirector of the Company, has beenappointed as a non-executive director ofPolar Capital Technology Trust plc with effect from15 January 2018.

Enquiries:

Mr K Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

15 January 2018