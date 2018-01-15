BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 12
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company')
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company')hereby gives notification thatMr Stephen White, anon-executivedirector of the Company, has beenappointed as a non-executive director ofPolar Capital Technology Trust plc with effect from15 January 2018.
Enquiries:
Mr K Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
15 January 2018