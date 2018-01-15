

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat releases euro area foreign trade figures for November. The trade surplus totaled seasonally adjusted EUR 19 billion in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 135.54 against the yen, 1.2269 against the greenback, 1.1801 against the franc and 0.8885 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



