Collection Realignment: THOMAS SABO Launches Generation Charm Club

Sophisticated, expressive and traversing all generations, with the launch of the Generation Charm Club Collection, THOMASSABO is reinventing the world of the Charm. The global campaign combines high fashion looks with enthusiasm for jewellery and a completely new expression of the wearer's own personality.

Generation Charm Club is setting the trends for spring/summer 2018. Cool vintage stylistics, extra-large Charms, seductive single earrings as well as a wealth of different carriers. The new Charms are perfectly suited to layering styles.

The Charms of the "Vintage Rebel" category are a significant highlight. THOMASSABO's iconic Rebel at heart designs make eye catching Charm looks for him and her possible. Generation Charm Club now addresses all THOMASSABO target groups.

"Combine things that are close to your heart and transcend borders - Generation Charm Club stands for the new, casual attitude towards personalising and styling favourite pieces, lucky charms and vintage symbols", says Susanne Kölbli, Creative Director at THOMASSABO.

The Generation Charm Club Collection will be available in all THOMAS SABO shops and shop-in-shops, at http://www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners from 16 February 2018.

About THOMASSABO

THOMASSABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,860 employees. THOMASSABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

