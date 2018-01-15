

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus increased in November from October, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.5 billion from EUR 19 billion in the previous month.



Exports grew 3.4 percent month-on-month to EUR 187.1 billion and imports climbed 1.6 percent to EUR 164.6 billion.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus came in at EUR 26.3 billion versus EUR 23.8 billion in the previous year. Exports logged an annual growth of 7.7 percent and imports gained 7.3 percent.



The EU28 registered a EUR 8.0 billion surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in November compared with EUR 5.5 billion in the previous year.



