In an interview with pv magazine, CEO of Jordan-based consultant, Sina Industrial Projects Co, Ali Sulimani provides an extensive overview on the emerging Middle Eastern PV panel manufacturing industry. How much more this industry will be able to grow, however, remains unclear. It is also difficult to predict if big players will emerge on the Middle Eastern solar energy landscape.

Mr. Suleiman, your company is providing consultancy and procurement services for PV manufacturers in the Middle East. What kind of solar industry is being established there?

The Middle East is frequently in the news for large-scale PV power plant project awards and record PPA prices. However, there is less coverage on the manufacturing side and the exciting developments happening therein. In the last five years, we have seen the rise, and closure, of a few producers in the region. In general, you can divide the manufacturers into different categories: existing local producers; new local entrants; former European module manufacturers; European developers; Chinese investors and manufacturers; and Indian investors and developers.

What is differentiating these players?

The case of existing local manufacturers includes those who have been around since the 2000s, before the rise of solar as a real contender. In this category, there was Microsol/Solon in Fujairah, in the UAE, with a 200 to 300 MW cell and module capacity, which no longer seems to be in real operation. In Jordan, Philadelphia Solar has been producing PV modules since 2007 with a 60 MW production capacity. There are few other very small-scale manufacturers in Lebanon and Egypt as well.

New local entrants are tricky to measure, as many of these aspirations fail during project development phase, predominantly due to lack of sufficient working capital. Often the initial CAPEX for a module manufacturing facility isn't high, but this blinds investors from comprehending the real working capital involved. There are a few upcoming local manufacturers that may have better luck, because they figured out a unique market opportunity that they are willing to focus on and carve for themselves a niche.

If you are not planning to differentiate and establish a winning strategy, and stick to it, then it is impossible to survive as a small local manufacturer with abundant Chinese modules in the area. For small manufacturers, I mean those with a capacity of less than 100 MW.

What about the European manufacturers you mentioned?

These are making use of the Middle East+ proximity, free zones, and cheaper labour to remain competitive and relevant. In this scenario, a European manufacturer would move part or all of its existing production lines to places like Jordan and the UAE to produce with a similar Bill of Materials (BOM) and deliver to their existing customers in Europe.

Wiosun in Aqaba is one such example that has a strong focus on quality and reliability through a high-performance BOM. Often the producer teams up with a local investor, and this has the advantage of minimizing risk, access to regional projects, and, if done right, selling shares at a premium. These types of manufacturers have a unique advantage of experience, know-how, and existing customer base. However, special care must be taken to source knowledgeable staff and transfer the know-how properly, to ensure similar high-quality output and effective decision making. This, however, seems to be the most difficult part for most of our clients and that's where we step in to support.

European developers are parallel to European manufacturers, but with different end-goals. They set up completely new ventures to supply modules for their projects and avoid minimum import prices (MIP) imposed on Chinese modules. In one case, an existing local production line was acquired. In doing so, they can develop projects relatively cost effectively compared to sourcing modules from European manufacturers and fulfil their PPAs with acceptable margins. This can also be considered as "new entrant", because some of these developers have no history in PV manufacturing. Currently, there are two new such players in Jordan in the project development phase and a few others in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

You also mentioned Chinese manufacturers and investors.

MIPs on Chinese modules are also pushing Chinese manufacturers to operate in the region. In this business model, like in the case of European developers, Chinese manufacturers set up production bases in the area to access markets that are becoming increasingly difficult, even via proxies such as Taiwan and Malaysia.

In Turkey, you have observable cases of these, while in the Middle East at the moment there is Maysun Solar, which recently entered operation in JAFZA Dubai with a nameplate capacity of 40 MW to be expanded to 100 MW in the future. Furthermore, there's ChangZhou Almaden subsidiary Almaden MENA, which focuses on glass-glass modules.

Other such ventures are in the planning in Oman, however, there is no clear schedule for some of these projects. This business model will most likely depend also on contract manufacturing for the larger Asian manufacturers. However, it has to be noted that this may not be a sustainable long-term strategy. As we have seen how the European Commission has made custom clearance procedures very difficult for modules imported from Malaysia or Taiwan, such punitive measures ...

