

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major opponents in early European deals on Monday.



The greenback fell to near a 3-month low of 0.9616 against the franc and a 4-month low of 110.53 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.9685 and 111.18, respectively.



The greenback dropped to more than a 3-year low of 1.2277 against the euro and a 1-1/2-year low of 1.3808 against the pound, off its previous highs of 1.2188 and 1.3724, respectively.



The greenback hit a 6-day low of 1.2416 against the loonie, near 4-month lows of 0.7296 against the kiwi and 0.7967 against the aussie, reversing from its early highs of 1.2471, 0.7237 and 0.7901, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.95 against the franc, 108.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the euro, 1.44 against the pound, 1.23 against the loonie, 0.74 against the kiwi and 0.81 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX