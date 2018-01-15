Enterprise hybrid cloud made easier than ever thanks to best-of-breed BigTec vendor bundle and associated value-added services

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today unveiled NuMeRu, a complete datacentre transformation bundle of solutions, services and go-to-market support for BigTec channel partners. NuMeRu is an integrated datacentre stack designed to make it simple to migrate from complex legacy datacentres, creating new opportunities for partners to convert customers to enterprise hybrid cloud with fast ROI and affordable financing. Comprising disruptive, next-generation technologies with premium technical and professional services, a range of financing options and out-of-the-box marketing campaigns, NuMeRu is a turnkey solution that combines market-leading offerings from Nutanix, Mellanox and Rubrik.

"NuMeRu takes its cue from the open standards principles of next-generation vendors who value interoperability over locking customers into proprietary technology, and we have surrounded this with specialised technical, financing and marketing resources to maximise partner success," said Martin Bichler, BigTec Vendor Manager (EMEA APAC). "NuMeRu is a fully integrated stack with a single, comprehensive service wrap. It is more than just the sum of its parts too; offering further easy integration with other complementary solutions from the BigTec portfolio to increase deal sizes and customer longevity."

The constituent parts of NuMeRu are each market-leading solutions in their own right. As a unified whole, they provide the complete foundation for datacentre transformation; a flexible and scalable basis for enterprise hybrid cloud supported.

Nutanix (Nu) The world's most advanced hyperconverged compute, virtualisation and storage platform.

Mellanox (Me) Flexible, SDN-based Ethernet cloud networking for blistering datacentre performance.

Rubrik (Ru) A unique cloud data management solution for instant backup, recovery, search and analytics.



The service wrap for NuMeRu is delivered by Exclusive Group's PASSport Global Services division, with tiered support levels and other technical and professional services providing extra revenue and margin opportunities for partners. Flexible financing and leasing plans to help spread purchasing costs and overcome buying constraints are executed by Exclusive Capital.

"We are confident the NuMeRu solution will help satisfy the hi-demand we see for solutions that bring the true Cloud experience to the privacy of the enterprise datacenter, with real freedom of choice concerning platform, hypervisor and hybrid cloud integration," said Jan Ursi, Senior Director Channel OEM at Nutanix.

"IT departments are desperately seeking ways to manage their data without the need to patch together inefficient solutions from outdated legacy infrastructure," said Karl Driesen, Head of Sales, EMEA at Rubrik. "Rubrik's cloud data management solution allows BigTec partners to offer their customers a way to easily and quickly manage all their data on one platform."

"Hyperconverged systems and disruptive, next-generation datacentre technologies all need a fast and reliable network," said Darrin Chen, VP Worldwide Channels at Mellanox. "Our Spectrum switches provide this fundamental, easy and sustainable network to ensure the potential of Nutanix, Rubrik and other vendors in the BigTec portfolio."

"The adoption of hybrid cloud is a phenomenal opportunity, and NuMeRu ensures that all channel partners now have a compelling proposition for customers that de-risks DC transformation and accelerates their path to greater agility, scale and other benefits," said Barrie Desmond, COO of Exclusive Group. "NuMeRu also underlines the strategic value of the BigTec vendor portfolio, which is driving extraordinary global growth among our partner community."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005242/en/

Contacts:

For Exclusive Group

Greg Halse/Ellie Stansfield

Cohesive

+44-(0)-1291-626200

exclusivegroup@wearecohesive.com