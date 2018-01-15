sprite-preloader
WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
15.01.2018 | 12:06
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 15

15 January 2018

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.

The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, will be appointed as a Director of M&C Saatchi PLC with effect from 30 January 2018.

- END -

Contact information:

Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary


