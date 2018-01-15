



HONG KONG, Jan 15, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 49th edition of Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter started its four-day run today and continues through 18 January at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Featuring some 1,400 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, the fair showcases the latest fashion designs, garments, fashion accessories, fabrics and clothing accessories.The theme of this year's Hong Kong Fashion Week is "New-World Explorers". Responding to the growing demand for workplace uniforms, especially on the Chinese mainland, the fair introduces the new Corporate Fashion and Uniforms zone. A fashion parade and seminar will be organised on 17 January, where representatives from the garment, construction and fashion design industries will share development opportunities for workplace uniforms.Another new feature, the World of Fashion Accessories, spotlights the latest designs in bags, footwear, legging, socks, gloves, scarves and shawls. The Fashionable Sportswear and Urban Clothing zones return after their successful debut last year, while the International Fashion Designers' Showcase presents fashion design talents such as Mim Mak and Mountain Yam. The fair welcomes new exhibitors from Malaysia. Five group pavilions represent the Chinese mainland, India, Indonesia, Japan and Pakistan.- Celine Dion 2018 F/W accessory collection makes world debutHong Kong exhibitor Innee-Sedona International Ltd showcases a range of fashion accessory collections from the Celine Dion brand. Last year, the company was appointed the sole Asia-Pacific distributor of products from the brand curated by the celebrated diva. In 2017, Celine Dion launched her eponymous label, which includes handbags, luggage and other fashion accessories. Each piece reflects the singer's penchant for aesthetics, lifestyle and attention to detail combined with quality and craftsmanship. The brand's 2018 fall/winter (F/W) collection is now making its world debut at Hong Kong Fashion Week, showcasing a range of products including handbags, luggage and small leather accessories.With growing awareness towards physical health and quality of life, demand for functional clothing has been on the rise. At the fair, the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) showcases a range of creative fashion technologies. These include: 1) a new wearable textile with temperature control functions jointly developed by HKRITA and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's Institute of Textile and Clothing; 2) high-performance uniforms - next-to-the-skin thermal wear, designed for the Hong Kong Marine Police, with fabrics offering excellent performance in flame resistance, thermal insulation, moisture management, air permeability, drying time, durability, and easy care and 3) high-performance rowing suits developed for the Hong Kong Rowing Team, designed with specific needs of the sport in mind, such as the level of comfort and the functionality of the fabric that suits the rowing posture and body movement.As a major fashion sourcing hub in Asia, Hong Kong is a hotspot for many international trading houses and premier retailers. The annual Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter is an important platform for buyers to discover the latest products and accessories. To create more business opportunities for exhibitors, the HKTDC has arranged 90 buying missions from 43 countries and regions, bringing more than 3,800 companies to the show. Among the participants are representatives of fashion brands, major chain stores and distributors from both traditional and emerging markets, including the Czech Republic's ZOOT, Japan's Mark's, Korea's Fashion Group Hyungji, Russia's Melon Fashion Group and Spain's Intropia.- Unique fashion show "FASHIONALLY Presentation"More than 20 fashion activities are being staged during the four-day fair, including trend-forecasting seminars, buyer forums and a networking reception, as well as 13 fashion parades and presentations. Hong Kong Fashion Week has long been a launch pad for up-and-coming local young designers. Local fashion website FASHIONALLY stages four performances at this year's fair, including today's FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #11, presenting the 2018 F/W womenswear collections of YEUNG CHIN, phenotypsetter (designer: Jane Ng), 112 mountainyam (designer: Mountain Yam), FromClothingOf (designer: Shirley Wong) and KEVIN HO. Being held today and tomorrow, the unique "FASHIONALLY Presentation", unlike conventional runway shows, is showcasing the design concepts and 2018 F/W works of local fashion designers Derek Chan, Aries Sin and Mim Mak, in the form of storytelling set in a theatre-like stage. The stage design, props and story sequence of the FASHIONALLY Presentations are orchestrated by the designers themselves, bringing a unique experience to both buyers and visitors.Two local creative units, The Spring is Here and Start from Zero, will hold workshops on making Japanese "moss balls" (also known as "kokedama", referring to moss-covered balls of soil on which ornamental plants grow), brooches and wooden tool boxes. For enrolment details, please refer to the FASHIONALLY Facebook page: (https://www.facebook.com/fashionally/).- Forums and seminars on market trendsBuyer forums, trend-forecasting seminars and networking receptions are effective platforms for the industry to gather market information and exchange ideas. Leading international fashion forecaster Fashion Snoops shared "The Key Trend Stories for Men's and Women's Wear S/S 2019". Other seminars explore issues including cleaner production, footwear design and innovation, and growth opportunities in workplace uniforms. Experts from the Hong Kong Woollen & Synthetic Knitting Manufacturers' Association, Clothing Industry Training Authority and Belle International will share their insights. This evening's networking reception provided the industry with additional networking opportunities.- YDC 2018 opens for applicationSince 1977, The HKTDC has been organising the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) to unearth talented local designers. This year's competition will be held during CENTRESTAGE in September, and is now open for applications. (http://fashionally.com/ydc_application)- e-Badge enhances buyers' sourcing experiencesThe HKTDC launched the e-Badge initiative at this year's Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter. Buyers can register for the environmentally friendly e-Badge via the HKTDC Marketplace mobile app to access exhibitors and fair information and enjoy a more convenient and comprehensive fair experience.Fair Websites:Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter: hkfashionweekfw.hktdc.comHong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): http://www.fashionally.com/en/YDC/aboutPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2DjknEgOther Downloads: http://bit.ly/2CDKtCiAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. 