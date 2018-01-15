

15 January 2018



Tern Plc (the 'Company')



Shareholder Conference Call



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), is pleased to announce that it will host a shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides at 10:30 AM GMT on Wednesday 24 January 2018.



The call will be hosted by the Company's CEO, Al Sisto, who will discuss the recent developments related to Tern and its portfolio companies as well as answering submitted shareholder questions. To submit a question, please email tern@redleafpr.com no later than 24 hours before the scheduled call time. Unfortunately, the Company will be unable to accept questions submitted after 10:30 AM GMT on 23 January 2018. Al Sisto will aim to answer as many pre- submitted questions as possible during the call.



Instructions



To participate in this conference call, please dial your local dial-in number and type 21358925 followed by the hash key on any telephone device. Please note that all lines will be muted with the exception of the Tern host.



A presentation will go live once the call has commenced, and be available to view on desktop, smart phones and tablets during the event, but will require a Cisco WebEx application to be installed on certain devices.



To view the presentation on a desktop computer, please click on this link https://arkadin-event.webex.com/arkadin- event/onstage/g.php?MTID=e706e00b5e3fb8f0764bcdfad13456486, followed by event password 301217188. If you wish to view the presentation on a smartphone or tablet, please first download the WebEx application and follow the instructions on the screen.



It is advisable to check compatibility and log in 10 minutes ahead of the call to ensure a smooth experience.



A recording of the call will be available on the Company's website as soon as practicable following the call.



If you have any problems accessing the call, please contact Redleaf Communications on +44 (0) 20 7382 4730.



