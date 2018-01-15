WeddingWire Advances Global Presence in the United Kingdom

Trusted Wedding Planning Site Launches New Country Website

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --WeddingWire, the global online leader connecting engaged couples with wedding professionals, announced today the launch of its website in the United Kingdom, WeddingWire.co.uk. Formerly WeddingSpot.co.uk, the new marketplace platform enables consumers and suppliers to have a seamless, positive wedding planning experience powered by the leading global brand in weddings.

According to 2018 WeddingWire research, making decisions and determining budget remain top wedding planning challenges, as reported by 65 percent of UK couples. Finding suppliers also ranked as one of the biggest pain points. With WeddingWire UK, engaged couples benefit from free access to a growing network of more than 11,000 high-quality local suppliers, as well as supplier reviews, budget planners and other online tools to help make informed planning choices.

Suppliers in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will gain exposure to consumers looking to build their personalised wedding supplier teams. WeddingWire research shows that today's British couples hire an average of nine wedding day suppliers, with photographers being the most popular, followed by hair/makeup and attire.

"With 300,000 UK weddings per year, we are excited to serve engaged couples and suppliers in 2018," said Tim Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. "We are committed to providing locally-relevant, meaningful wedding planning experiences to everyone we serve with our tried-and-true planning tools and online marketplace, as we have done in 14 other countries currently serving millions of happy couples, wedding guests and suppliers."

Globally, WeddingWire helps 13 million couples each month discover and book wedding suppliers, with a total network of more than 400,000 suppliers. Founded in 2007 near Washington, DC, USA, its portfolio sites operate across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe. The company employs a staff of more than 900 worldwide.

Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire helps 13 million couples every month find the right team of wedding professionals to personalize and pull off their special day. Consumers around the world are able to read more than 4 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of over 400,000 vendors.

