The German car maker said that it plans to invest around $1.2 billion of that sum in the U.S. and aims to break even on operating profit for its Volkswagen brand in North America by 2020.



Volkswagen of America, Inc., unveiled the all-new 2019 Jetta at the North American International Auto Show. The all-new 2019 Jetta pricing starts at $18,545, less than the outgoing base model. The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018.



The new Jetta will continue to be powered by Volkswagen's 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, the highest in the compact sedan class.



Separately, Volkswagen brand handed over a total of 6.23 million vehicles to customers worldwide in 2017. More than 3 million vehicles were delivered there for the first time last year, an increase of 5.9 percent compared with 2016. The deliveries were up 4.2 percent on previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX