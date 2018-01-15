Drug Screening Market Worth 8.63 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Drug Screening Market by Product ((Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits)), Drug Screening Services, Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.32 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 204 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 203 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Drug Screening Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drug-alcohol-screening-market-162987773.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This high growth rate is attributed to factors such as growing drug and alcohol consumption; government funding in major markets, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals and new product and service launches.

Breathalyzers are expected to dominate the drug screening products market in 2017.

Based on product, the Drug Screening Market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. In 2017, the breathalyzers segment is expected to dominate the market. Growing alcohol consumption and drunken driving cases, stringent government laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and technological advancements in this market are some of the key factors driving the growth of the breathalyzers market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=162987773

Based on sample type, the oral fluid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By sample type, Drug Screening Market is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. Among these the oral fluid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing preference for oral fluid samples because of the convenient collection method, no specific requirement for sample collection, and low risk of sample adulteration.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=162987773

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

North America to dominate the Drug Screening Market in 2017

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as growing consumption of illicit drugs, the availability of government funding to curb drug addiction, presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of road accidents due to alcohol consumption in the region.

The Drug Screening Market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players offering products for Drug Screening Market include Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Siemens Healthineers (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Roche (Switzerland), MPD, Inc. (US), Shimadzu (Japan), OraSure (US), Lifeloc (US), and Drägerwerk (Germany). On the other hand, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Psychemedics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada).

Browse Related Reports:

Breath Analyzers Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semiconductor, Infrared, Crystal), by Application (Alcohol, Drug Abuse, Tuberculosis, Asthma, Cancer), by End User (Law Enforcement, Enterprises, Individuals) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/breath-analyzers-market-57484012.html

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product (Systems & Reagents), Test Type (Basic Metabolic, Electrolyte, Liver, Lipid, Renal, Thyroid Function, Specialty Chemicals), End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic Research) - Global Forecast to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clinical-chemistry-analyzer-market-144027310.html



About MarketsandMarkets':

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets' Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets