

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in November, as exports fell and imports rose, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to EUR 3.51 billion in November from EUR 3.86 billion in October.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.57 billion.



Exports dropped 1.0 percent month-over-month in November, while imports climbed by 4.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports plunged by 8.0 percent and 12.0 percent, respectively in November from last year.



