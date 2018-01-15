

ProVen VCT plc



New Directorship



15 January 2018



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that Lorna Tilbian, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of M&C Saatchi PLC with effect from 30 January 2018.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone: 020 7845 7820



