Steffen Leckert Joins Firm as a Managing Director in Frankfurt

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that Steffen Leckert has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Corporate Finance. He is based in Frankfurt and will focus on the industrials sector.

Mr. Leckert joins from Lincoln International in Frankfurt, where he was a Managing Director and Head of Industrials and Corporate Coverage in the DACH region. His previous experience also includes serving as Head of Industrials and Automotive Coverage at Mediobanca and Head of Automotive Suppliers for the EMEA region at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Leckert began his career at Baring Brothers in 1993.

"As we continue to grow our global Industrials Group, we seek to add individuals with the deep sector knowledge, strong local relationships, superior execution advice, and dedicated client focus that are central to Houlihan Lokey's corporate culture. Steffen is an excellent addition to our Corporate Finance team in Frankfurt, and I'm excited that he has joined our global industrials efforts," said Bill Peluchiwski, Global Head of the Industrials Group.

"Houlihan Lokey definitely focuses on clients' needs and challenges. With his unquestioned experience and expertise advising both corporate and financial sponsor clients on a broad range of M&A and financing transactions, Steffen is very well-suited to provide our German clients in the industrials, automotive, and other sectors with first-class advice and superior solutions," said Ulrich Graebner, Head of Corporate Finance, Germany.

"Houlihan Lokey's growth over the past several years, in Europe and around the world, has been remarkable, and joining a firm with its worldwide reach, resources, financial sponsor coverage, and reputation for outstanding client service is an honor for me. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to continue to serve our clients at a top-class level," said Mr. Leckert.

With more than 70 dedicated financial professionals, in London, Frankfurt, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles, Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group is among the largest in financial services, covering twelve industry sectors and serving clients worldwide. In Thomson Reuters' most recent year-end league tables, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. industrial transactions and the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters.

