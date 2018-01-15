Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2018-2022: Trends, Drivers & Challenges - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.23%

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global influenza vaccine market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Influenza Vaccine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of influenza vaccine.

The market encompasses both live attenuated as well as recombinant influenza vaccines for the prevention of influenza. The major factors that lead to the market growth include the need for annual vaccination and government initiatives to improve awareness about vaccination.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of strong pipeline. The increasing R&D programs is significantly influencing the growth of the pipeline molecule count in the influenza market. Universal influenza vaccine initiative (UIVI) is a program conducted to combat the challenges in developing a vaccine that broadly protects against all types of influenza viruses.



Furthermore, the number of clinical trials for developing a vaccvine for treating influenza is steadily increasing. The launch of all molecules in phase III will generate significant revenue on completion of the clinical trials.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising awareness about influenza vaccination. With the growing support of both government and non-government bodies, the awareness about influenza virus is rising across the globe. Both the government and non-government organizations are taking adequate initiatives to prevent diseases.



To educate people about the influenza virus and the importance of influenza vaccination, CDC conducts national vaccination week. WHO has developed generic campaign materials to support the campaign. Such initiatives will help people gain more knowledge about the preventive measures available against influenza, in turn, driving the demand for these vaccines.



Key vendors

AstraZeneca

CSL

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Other prominent vendors

Altimmune

BionVax

FluGen

FOLIA BIOTECH

Genentech

Green Cross

Medicago

Moderna Therapeutics

Novavax

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical

SK Chemicals

UNM Pharma

Vaccitech

Vaxart

Vaxine Pty

Visterra.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: PIPELINE LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VACCINE TYPE

Overview

Comparison by vaccine type

Global live attenuated influenza vaccines market

Global recombinant influenza vaccines market

Market opportunity by vaccine type

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP

Adults

Pediatrics

PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

Strong pipeline

Strategic alliances

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 18: APPENDIX



