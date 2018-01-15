Steering Robot Market - 8.10% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Steering robot analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Adoption of data analytics to improve customer experience. As the market is gaining traction, the key players in the market are devising strategies to provide a more holistic customer experience to the end-users adopting steering robots. Tracking real-time data can be helpful in providing preventive maintenance and reducing response times. Data analytics can also ensure that issues are addressed before they turn critical. If companies capitalize on the vast amount of data available and channelize the opportunities driven by customer data analytics, it is expected that they will see a surge in the revenue and customer loyalty. With the increased penetration of smart devices, vendors are giving their customers critical information about the robots on these devices.

According to the Steering Robot market report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing focus on the importance of vehicular safety regulations. Several regulatory agencies are devising guidelines to ensure the development of vehicles with advanced security technology. This resulted in an increased adoption of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system that addresses reversing, cross-junction, and head-on accidents. The European commission is emphasizing on consumer testing by introducing a revision of general safety regulation 661/2009. This in turn, is driving the employment of differential steering robots.

The analysts forecast global steering robot market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the period 2018-2022. The global steering robot market is closely related to the global automotive testing equipment market. As the players in the global automotive industry are increasingly investing in automotive R&D, there has been an increase in the adoption of equipment and systems to assess vehicle dynamics with minimal human intervention. The steering robot market is highly concentrated. The vendors in the market are competing effectively based on factors such as the technology, research and developmental activities, brand, and labor. Vendors in the programmable steering controllers market are also differentiating their products based on factors such as the quality, innovation, price, and regulatory compliance.

Key players in the global steering robot market: AB Dynamics, RMS Dynamics Test Systems, Stahle, and VEHICO. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: HI-TEC and Tecpond. This report, Global Steering Robot Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

