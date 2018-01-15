

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) unveiled its all-new 2019 Avalon at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It is the automaker's first vehicle with support for Apple's CarPlay.



In addition to the Avalon, Toyota plans to expand CarPlay compatibility to its other 2019 model year vehicles and beyond with its Entune 3.0 multimedia system. Toyota said CarPlay will initially be available in vehicles sold in the United States only.



Entune 3.0 is already included with the 2018 Camry and 2018 Sienna, so CarPlay should be available in 2019 models of those vehicles at the very least.



