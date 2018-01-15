Aktia Bank plc Changes in company's own shares 15/01/2018 at 2.00 p.m.



Aktia Bank plc has on 15 January 2018, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 39,831 series A own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments mainly for the earning periods 2013-2014, 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 under the share-based incentive schemes and matching restricted share programs to a total of 24 persons included in the share-based incentive schemes.



Following this divestment, the company's holding of own shares amounts to:



Series A 197,609 ----------------- Series R 6,658 -----------------



The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc on 5/04/2017 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on divestment of own shares held by the company e.g. for implementation of the company's remuneration programme.



Aktia Bank Plc has two share series, both of them subject to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. The total number of shares is 66,578,811, of which 19,872,088 are R series shares and 46,706,723 A series shares.



