The single currency area's foreign trade surplus with the rest of the world rose again in November, led by an improvement in Germany. According to Eurostat, the Eurozone's total trade surplus improved from 19.0bn for October to 22.5bn in November. Economists had forecast a surplus of 23.0bn. In seasonally adjusted terms, exports jumped by 3.3% month-on-month to reach 187.1bn, while imports rose by 1.6% to 164.6bn. Exports from all the main euro area economies increased, with those from Germany ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...