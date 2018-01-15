Global Personalization LeaderBridges The Experience Gap Between Marketing And Commerce Enables Digital Leaders to Win in Today's Experience Economy

NRF 2018: Retail's Big Show - RichRelevance, the global leader in omnichannel personalization, today unveiled a strategic personalization initiative to help companies create memorable experiences across the customer lifecycle. With RichRelevance Experience Personalization, digital business leaders can bridge marketing and commerce engagements to stage unique, memorable, and individualized experiences that drive loyalty and growth.

The Experience Gap

Digital business leaders struggle to provide memorable experiences that differentiate their company in today's Experience Economy. In fact, 83% of retailers feel that delivering personal experiences is critical to differentiating their brand. Yet, the standard marketing approach (segmentation, email campaigns, website promotions, journey mapping) focuses on outbound, one-way push communication with sporadic personalization in an attempt to engage and re-engage customers. On the other hand, companies who have implemented omnichannel commerce focus on transactional efficiencies and often mistake convenience for an engaging experience. Neither of these approaches provide a real-time, interactive experience that is relevant to the customer. As a result, customers are often left dissatisfied.

This leads to an experience gap in the customer journey.

RichRelevance Experience Personalization

Launching at NRF 2018: Retail's Big Show (RichRelevance Booth #555), RichRelevance Experience Personalization introduces a new way of thinking about personalization in 2018 and provides a clear roadmapto evaluate and advance personalization initiatives towards individualization. This includes concrete guidance from renowned experience guru and the author of The Experience Economy, B. Joseph (Joe) Pine II, that defines the need for memorable experiences, and guides companies on how to personalize every customer interaction in real-time to drive immediate revenues.

"Most companies have focused on efficiency to remove friction and provide convenience," said Pine, who revisited the concept in a recent December 2017 Harvard Business Review digital article. "The true measure of success in the Experience Economy is 'time well spent' versus 'time well saved'."

"Most of us spend a very large and increasing percentage of time online, yet most digital interactions are cold and impersonal," said Carl Theobald, President and CEO of RichRelevance. "Our vision is to turn every digital interaction into a personal experience and by doing so, to help our customers create competitive advantage and increase engagement across the customer lifecycle."

Learn More

Meet: RichRelevance will be at NRF 2018: Retail's Big Show at Booth #555.

Explore: Download Joe Pine's paper at Experience Personalization Central.

About RichRelevance

RichRelevance is the global leader in experience personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world's largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers such as Barneys New York, Marks Spencer, and Office Depot. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle. Headquartered in San Francisco, RichRelevance serves clients in 42 countries from 9 offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.richrelevance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005132/en/

Contacts:

Brady PR for RichRelevance

Renee Newby, 757-651-6554

rr@bradypr.com