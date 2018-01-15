On January 12, 2018, Deflamo AB published a press release with information that the company's working capital is sufficient only until March, 2018.



The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Deflamo AB (DEFL B, ISIN code SE0007045406, order book ID 60687) will be given observation status.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.