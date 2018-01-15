Global and China Automotive Electric Motor Industry Report 2017-2021: Shipments Totaled About 3.713 Billion Units in 2016 and are Expected to Reach 3.969 Billion Units in 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Automotive Electric Motor (Small Motor/ Starter and Generator/ NEV Motor) Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automobile production and sales have been on the steady rise in recent years, arriving at 94.977 million units and 93.856 million units in 2016, respectively, a year-on-year rise of 4.7% for both, and are expected to reach 96.90 million units and 95.60 million units separately in 2017.

As the world's largest automobile market, China recorded 26.00 million units in production and 25.84 million units in sales in the first eleven months of 2017, up 3.9% and 3.6% over the same period of last year. Full-year figures expectedly reach 28.75 million units and 28.57 million units, occupying 29.7% and 29.9% of the world's total, respectively.

Thanks to steady growth of the automobile market, global automotive motor shipments totaled about 3.713 billion units in 2016 and are expected to reach 3.969 billion units in 2017. As automobile goes intelligent and new energy vehicles develop, the world's automotive motor shipments will maintain a rapid growth rate, hitting an estimated 5.61 billion units in 2021.

Body motor takes the lion's share, as roughly 24 units are used on each car on average. Global shipments of body motor were approximately 2.31 billion units, 62.2% of total automotive motor shipments. As car configurations become more advanced, body motor use will continue to rise, attaining 30 units per vehicle in 2021 when worldwide body motor shipments are projected to hit 3.21 billion units.

Functionally, automotive motor is primarily divided into starter, generator and small motor. Global small automotive motor market is dominated by ASMO, Mitsuba, Nidec, Mabuchi and Johnson Electric. ASMO topped the list with a market share of 28.1% in 2016, followed by Mitsuba (19%). The world's starter and generator market is occupied by Valeo, Denso, Bosch and Remy. Denso and Valeo held a combined 56.9% share of global starter and generator market in 2016.

In the wake of a surge in production and sales of new energy vehicles, the NEV drive motor market also booms. Global NEV drive motor market was up to USD2.15 billion in 2016 and is predicted to reach USD5 billion in 2021.

The Chinese NEV drive motor market was worth RMB6.523 billion in 2016 with drive motor installations (excluding HEV) of 561,672 units including 348,704 units or 62.1% for passenger cars, 27% for buses and 10.9% for special-purpose vehicles.

BYD seizes the highest share in the Chinese NEV drive motor market. However, motor experts represented by Shanghai E-drive, UAES, JEE Automation Equipment, Shandong Deyang Electronics Technology and Jing-Jin Electric also control a larger share.

Global and China Automotive Electric Motor (Small Motor/ Starter and Generator/ NEV Motor) Industry Report, 2017-2021 highlights the followings:

Overview of global and Chinese automobile market (automobile (passenger car, commercial car and NEV) production & sales);

Automotive motor market (market size/structure);

Automotive motor market segments (small automotive motor, starter, generator, NEV motor);

Nine foreign and 18 Chinese automotive motor companies (operation, automotive motor business).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Global and Chinese Automobile Market

1.1 Global

1.1.1 Production

1.1.2 Sales

1.1.3 Passenger Car

1.1.4 Commercial Vehicle

1.1.5 New Energy Vehicle (NEV)

1.2 China

1.2.1 Status Quo

1.2.2 Passenger Car

1.2.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.2.4 NEV



2 Automotive Motor Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Market Structure



3 Automotive Motor Market Segments

3.1 Small Automotive Motor

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Market Size

3.1.3 Competitive Landscape

3.1.4 EPS Motor

3.1.5 Electronic Throttle Control

3.1.6 Body System Motor

3.2 Automotive Starter and Generator

3.2.1 Global

3.2.2 China

3.3 NEV Motor

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Market Size

3.3.3 Market Structure

3.3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.3.5 Development Trend



4 Major Foreign Enterprises

4.1 NIDEC

4.2 Mabuchi Motor

4.3 Mitsuba

4.4 ASMO

4.5 BorgWarner

4.6 Valeo

4.7 Denso

4.8 BOSCH

4.9 Mitsubishi Electric



5 Major Chinese Enterprises

5.1 Johnson Electric

5.2 Zhejiang Founder Motor

5.3 Shenzhen Greatland Electrics

5.4 Zhejiang Dehong Automotive Electronic & Electrical

5.5 Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor

5.6 Jiangxi Special Electric Motor

5.7 Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material

5.8 Jing-Jin Electric

5.9 Ningbo Yunsheng Auto Electric

5.10 UAES

5.11 Others

5.11.1 Shihlin Electric

5.11.2 Jinzhou Halla Electrical Equipment

5.11.3 Chengdu Huachuan Electric Parts Co., Ltd.

5.11.4 Zhejiang Unit Motor Co., Ltd.

5.11.5 Wuxi Minxian Vehicle Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.

5.11.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems (Changsha) Ltd.

5.11.7 JEE Automation Equipment

5.11.8 Shandong Deyang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

