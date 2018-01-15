Dental Implants Market Will Witness Swift Growth Owing To Increasing Consumer Acceptance Till 2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dental implants market was valued at over USD 3.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to show attractive growth over the forecast period. Dental implants have wide application as anchors used for positioning of dental prosthesis such as dentures, bridges, or crowns. Dentists prefer these implants for replacements for missing teeth which are considered as long-term solutions with excellent results.

Boosting the demand via oral rehabilitation is majorly performed by the prosthetics. These involve restoring facial forms and oral function of patients. Patients and dentists are readily accepting the implants since there are limitations of removable prosthesis such as lack of natural appearance, discomfort and requirement of maintenance. The major advantage of these implants is if the prosthetics are mounted on dental implants, they do not affect soft tissues with enhanced aesthetics, which will act as the driver to its growth.

The increase in the base population plays a vital role in the growth of the segment. The development of diseases for tooth loss is mostly observed in the geriatric population. Also, the aging population is expected to grow over the next six years which will help to increase this segment.

Titanium metal generated revenue of USD 3.4 billion in 2016, owing to its flexibility and versatility along with surgical placements. This metal is finds wide application in dental implants because of its advantages such as high bone bonding ability and high biocompatibility. Also, it acts an alternative for tooth replacement.

Zirconium is estimated to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits such as noncorrosive property. Besides, the dark colored zirconium cannot be seen through the gums, which makes it patient compliant.

Europe held the largest market share in 2016, since the base population is more. The European Commission reported that by 2020, one fourth of population will be aged over 60 years of age, therefore, this will help to drive the market. Moreover, Europe is considered for dental tourism as a cost-effective region, which is anticipated to serve as a high impact driver. The increase in healthcare spending also supports the growth of the industry.

Some of the key players of this market include BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG.; Institut Straumann AG; DENTSPLY Sirona; OSSTEM IMPLANT ,Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Bicon, LLC; KYOCERA Medical Corporation; Leader Italy; Anthogyr SAS; DENTIS., DENTIUM Co., Ltd.and T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

Dental Implants Market Product Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

• Titanium Implants

• Zirconia Implants

Dental Implants Market Regional Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 - 2024)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

