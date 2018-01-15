Joint Venture Agreement with Brieke Family Assets Ltd

Update on Sale of Peel District Schoolboard Contracts

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") today is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") with Brieke Family Assets Ltd ("BFA") to manufacture the Company's ENERTEC panels and solar systems for sales and distribution in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico's antiquated and bankrupt electrical system, leaving millions in the dark and utility crews scrambling to help. Even today, less than 60% of the Puerto Rican grid is working. As announced in numerous US press releases, FEMA and the US Federal Government have agreed to fund the reconstruction of these islands with funding expected to run into tens of billions of dollars. Ramon Luis Nieves, a Puerto Rican politician has stated "We need to focus on not only getting the grid back up, but improving it so it can tolerate more renewable energy." Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló stated "I am 100 percent backing renewables". Gov. Rosselló told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee "This is an opportunity to make microgrids in Puerto Rico so they can be sustained in different areas." He is requesting roughly $17 billion in federal funds to revive the island's energy sector, which now uses renewables for less than 3 percent of electricity generation.

In December 2017, a working group that includes representatives of the New York Power Authority, PREPA, Puerto Rico Energy Commission, U.S. Department of Energy, Navigant Consulting and others released its proposals, building on New York's experience after Superstorm Sandy five years ago and PREPA's recent efforts. The 63-page plan for Puerto Rico included a "Build Back Better" strategy spanning over a decade with a cost of $17.6 billion. Among its recommendations is the addition of $1 billion in microgrids for critical infrastructure and rural communities.

Mr. John Gamble, EHT's CEO, commented that "We are very excited about this joint venture agreement with BFA as it creates the opportunity for EHT to provide Puerto Rico with a locally made solution to its severe energy crisis. EHT's lightweight ENERTEC solar products, employed in a microgrid strategy will generate more reliable power for homes and businesses without the need for massive investment in power grid infrastructure." Mr. Gamble went on to state "We have a much faster solution that will be less expensive, and emissions free. EHT's local JV strategy that is being implemented on a global basis, is designed to create local jobs in manufacturing and installation in the target counties where reliable, inexpensive power is not available. Puerto Rico, with its bankrupt power utility, high unemployment and a US government funded recovery plan, has provided us with an exciting opportunity to showcase our solutions".

Entrepreneurs, lawmakers, and activists want more of these small, closed-loop transmission systems called microgrids. These self-contained systems utilize battery storage capacity sufficient to maintain power all night. A Puerto Rico transformed into an archipelago of microgrids would also, in theory, better withstand future storms and deliver cheaper energy.

Companies like Tesla, Duracell, and the German energy storage firm Sonnen are already sending battery and solar supplies to Puerto Rico, building a toehold in what may be a lucrative rebuilding project. Solar power companies like SunRun and Vivint Solar are also joining the relief effort, pledging to bring hardware to the US territory.

Mr. Malcolm Wright, Director of BFA, stated that "The EHT panels are exactly what the island needs. They are light, add significant insulation to the roof structure thus saving on energy costs, can withstand Cat5 storm winds and debris (unlike glass panels), and unlike glass panels mounted on aluminium frames they require no grounding wires to be installed, and are perfect for single standalone insulations as well as for building microgrids".

EHT and BFA plan to open a manufacturing facility on the island (believed to be the first) during the summer of 2018 and in the meantime, the JVA will commence sales and import the EHT systems directly from its facilities in Welland, Ontario.

Peel Schoolboard Update

The purchaser of the Peel Schoolboard contracts, as previously announced by EHT on July 13, 2017, has recently advised the Company that the financial closing date has been pushed to early in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Having received an extension to the original contract expiry dates, as a result of a force majeure, the purchaser is continuing to complete solar system installations and expects to finish in March 2018. The overall value of the purchase and sale agreement, for EHT's benefit, is tied directly to the number of megawatts installed. EHT management is pleased with the continuing increase in value for the shareholders of the Company. Further updates will be provided as events warrant.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable.