Global Nutraceuticals Applications to 2021: Case Studies, Key Companies, Regulatory landscape & Promising Markets, Outlook

The "Nutraceuticals: New Applications for Probiotics, Genetic Modification and Diet as Products Make Gains in Rx Territory" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Market is Expected to Be Worth Over $275 Billion by 2021, Growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

Nutraceuticals: New Applications for Probiotics, Genetic Modification and Diet as Products Make Gains in Rx Territory provides key industry perspective on the nutraceuticals industry from a large survey of over 150 food and pharmaceutical industry professionals, both within and outside of the nutraceuticals sector. Those involved in the industry were found to mostly believe in the value propositions of nutraceuticals, and expected their company to increase its level of investment in the area. In contrast, for those not involved with nutraceuticals the opposite was generally true.

Humans have been consuming choice foods for their medical benefits for millennia. The ancient Egyptians had over 800 known pharmacological treatments for disease, of which 160 were plant products - including compounds being investigated for use in disease today, such as cannabis Historically, herbal medicine utilized many compounds that are now considered nutraceuticals. For instance, bitter apple, Citrullus colocynthis, is described in ancient medical texts, and has been shown to have positive efficacy in clinical trials for uses in cancer and diabetes.



Nutraceuticals market is growing and diversifying rapidly. These products are linked by the fact that they are dietary products that have some degree of either purported or clinically evidenced medical benefit. However, the market lacks a clear definition of what constitutes a nutraceutical, with the term covering a spectrum of products from prescription-only medical foods to widely available consumer supplements.



KPMG forecast that the nutraceuticals market will be worth around $250 billion by 2018, and while the exact scope of what is considered a nutraceutical is broad and variable, the products identified in the KPMG report largely fell within the GBI definition of nutraceuticals. The value of the nutraceuticals industry is over 25% of the value of the pharmaceutical industry, and under 5% of the value of the food industry. Analysts have predicted about 7.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for nutraceuticals from 2015 to 2021, with the market expected to be worth over $275 billion by 2021. This compares favorably with the CAGR of around 4% witnessed from 2002 to 2010.



Scope:

How can the nutraceuticals sector be defined in general, and what types of product does it include?

What are the key strategies used in marketing and developing some of the leading nutraceutical products?

What are the key companies involved in nutraceuticals?

What are some of the key upcoming products, companies and research trends within nutraceuticals?

How does the regulatory landscape for different types of nutraceutical vary in key territories?

What factors have hindered the growth of the nutraceuticals market?

How can companies grow successfully within the nutraceuticals market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Nutraceuticals Overview



An Unclear Definition of Nutraceuticals

Divide between Consumer-Oriented Products and Medical Foods

3 Key Nutraceutical Products - Case Studies



Souvenaid - Nutricia

Impact products - Nestle Health Sciences

Deplin - Alfasigma

Vascepa - Amarin

Epanova - AstraZeneca

Meritene products - Nestl Health Sciences

Pedialyte - Abbott

Tolerase L - DSM Nutritional Products

Armolipid Plus - Meda

4 Key Companies Involved in the Nutraceutical Market



Nestle Health Sciences

Abbott Nutrition

Alfasigma USA

GlaxoSmithKline

Takeda

Danone

5 Regulatory Landscape and Promising Markets



The US: FDA (Food and Drug Administration)



Nutraceuticals as Drugs

Medical Foods

Foods for Special Dietary Use

Dietary Supplements

Europe



Supplements

Particular Nutritional Requirements of Specific Groups of the Populations (PARNUTS) Foods

Nutraceuticals Classified as General Foods

Japan



Food with Functional Nutrient Claims

Food for Special Dietary Uses

Foods for Specified Health Uses

Promising markets



6 Outlook for Nutraceuticals and Key Future Trends



Industry Sentiment and Growth Areas

Upcoming Companies- Case Studies

Biomeb: A company providing genetic and metabolic counseling and novel nutraceutical ingredients

Lycored: Successful despite failure to achieve regulatory clearance to list health benefits for key products

Cambridge Nutraceuticals: Experience of both sides of nutraceutical marketing regulations

The Microbiome and New Avenues for Nutraceuticals

Genetically Modified Organisms as Nutraceuticals

Barriers to Growth in the Nutraceutical Industry

Unclear Public Understanding of What Nutraceuticals Are

Reaching the Right Consumer Groups

Price

Perception of Nutraceuticals

Difficulty Proving Efficacy

Conclusion

7 Appendix



