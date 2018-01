The Volgograd Solar Power Plant will sell electricity to Russia's Wholesale Electricity and Capacity Market.

Russian solar module maker and PV project developer, Hevel Solar, a joint venture between Russian industrial conglomerate, Renova Group and nanotechnologies provider, JSC Rusnano, has grid connected its 10 MW Volgograd Solar Power Plant, which was built near the city of Volgograd, in the southwest of Russia.

The project was selected under Russia's ...

