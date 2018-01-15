France-based Urbasolar SAS has attracted around US$12.7 million in funding for its planned 14 MW solar PV project in Kazakhstan.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said it will fund Urbasolar's planned 14 MW Zadarya solar PV project to the tune of around $8.8 million. The Clean Technology Fund is expected to lend up to a further $3.9 million.

The plant will be installed by a special purpose company, Kaz Green Tek Solar LLP, which is majority owned by Urbasolar, in the South Kazakhstan region, near the city of Shymkent.

According to Urbasolar's website, the plant will be constructed across two phases over a nine month period, and will comprise over 54,000 270 W solar PV panels. Thirty hectares have been leased for a period of 18 years on state reserve land, which is said to be used by Zadarya residents for the non-intensive herding of livestock.

