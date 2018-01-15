Outokumpu Oyj Press release January 15, 2018 at 2.30 pm EET



Outokumpu Group will publish the Financial Statements Release 2017 on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at approximately 12.00 pm EET.



A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EDT, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Christoph de la Camp. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:



Finland: +358 9 7479 0361 UK/Europe: +44 330 336 9105 US & Canada: +1 646 828 8156 Confirmation code: 1335430



The event can be viewed live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yb6xwfx2. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.



A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/IR-events/webcasts as of January 31, 2018 at around 6.00 pm EET.



For more information:



Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 34 66, mobile +358 40 576 0288



Media: Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel. We create advanced materials that are efficient, long lasting and recyclable - thus building a world that lasts forever. Stainless steel, invented a century ago, is an ideal material to create lasting solutions in demanding applications from cutlery to bridges, energy and medical equipment: it is 100% recyclable, corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free, durable and hygienic. Outokumpu employs some 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com outokumpu.com/stainless-news choosestainless.outokumpu.com



