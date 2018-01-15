Mobile NAND Flash Market is Expected to Grow Owing to Rise in Chip Capacity Efficiency Against Magnetic Storage: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mobile NAND Flash Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. Development in NAND flash drives have been gaining a traction resulting into reduction of cost per bit and increase in maximum chip capacity. NAND flash memory is found in devices and large files such as MP3 players, mobiles, digital cameras and USB drives.

NAND has a fixed frequency of write cycles and NAND failure is normally considered as failure of individual cells and overall degradation in performance, particularly known as wear-out. Simply put, when a NAND flash wears out, the user has to buy a new one and the device begins to function further. Hence to overcome the overhead cost and additional expense on storage, manufacturers have now begun to load NAND flash memory on electronic devices that enable maximum read-write cycles and lower the voltage requirements.

Commercial driving factors responsible for the growth of Mobile NAND Flash Market include significance of NAND flash resulting into cost per bit and rise in chip capacity efficient against magnetic storage. Also, the recent developments in hard drives, MP3 players, digital cameras and USB drives have been deploying NAND flash technologies.

Geographically, Mobile NAND Flash Market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market dominates the market growth in the estimated and is expected to grow in the near future due to rise in use of NAND flash memory to lower the additional storage costs for memory. North America and Europe market is also expected to grow significantly in the near future owing to heavy demand for mobile and smartphones with reasonable rates. The NAND flash market in MEA regions are also anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR due to significance of NAND flash enabled devices. The key players in the mobile NAND flash market include Micron Technology, Intel, Samsung Electronics, SanDisk, Toshiba and SK Hynix.

