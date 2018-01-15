Extensive new reaction, model validation capabilities

Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling company, today released version 1.1 of its new gPROMS FormulatedProducts modelling platform for the integrated digital design of robust formulated products and their manufacturing processes.

Developed in close collaboration with leading pharmaceutical, agrochemical, consumer products and food organisations, gPROMS FormulatedProducts deploys a mechanistic modelling approach to enable scientists and engineers to screen formulations with complex phase structures for quality attributes, determine whether they can be manufactured robustly, and comprehensively explore the design space for the whole formulation and manufacturing chain.

Sean Bermingham, head of PSE Formulated Products says, "We are moving ahead rapidly with new developments under the guidance of PSE's Formulated Products Advisory Board as well as the input from the Systems-based Pharmaceutics Alliance and our industrial and academic partners in major R&D collaborations such as ADDoPT, REMEDIES, CMAC and RCPE."

Version 1.1 adds significant new functionality to the original release with a wide range of enhanced new reactor and filtration libraries for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacture. The release also added libraries for fluid bed granulation, drum coating of tablets and several sensors. All-new model validation workflows streamline the capabilities for parameter estimation, allowing quicker and better comparison of model predictions and experimental data, both for experiments used to estimate mechanistic model parameters and for additional experiments.

"Through Advisory Board guidance and PSE's development expertise, gPROMS FormulatedProducts uniquely meets the needs of the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, consumer products and food organisations when it comes to accelerating innovation, improving product and manufacturing process robustness, and reducing time-to-market," says Bermingham.

Built on PSE's state-of-the art gPROMS modelling platform, gPROMS FormulatedProducts helps pharmaceutical companies optimise the formulation and manufacture of drug substances and drug products using mechanistic models of material, unit operations, as well as detailed analysis of in-vivo drug product performance. It also provides state-of-the-art capabilities to the agrochemical, consumer products and food industries to enable model-based design and optimisation of individual process operations such as reaction, crystallization, wet and dry milling, spray drying, wet and dry granulation, blending and tabletting, as well as product performance.

