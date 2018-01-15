

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure construction firm Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L) said that it expects a hit of between 35 million pounds and 45 million pounds from its exposure to Carillion PLC's (CLLN.L) liquidation.



Balfour Beatty is in Joint Venture with Carillion on three projects: the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A14 in Cambridgeshire and the M60 Junction 8 to M62 Junction 20 scheme.



Balfour Beatty noted that it will continue to work with its customers and will meet its contractual commitments.



'The cash impact to Balfour Beatty is likely to be an outflow in the range of £35 million to £45 million in 2018. The profit impact of Carillion's compulsory liquidation would be recorded as an exceptional non-underlying charge in the income statement,' Balfour Beatty said.



Balfour Beatty said it does not have any other material financial exposure to Carillion.



