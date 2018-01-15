The Global Automotive Chassis Market is Projected to Reach USD 78.44 Billion By 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 5.59%

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Chassis Market by Chassis Type (Backbone, Ladder, Monocoque, Modular), Material (Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Carbon Fiber Composite), Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (PC, CV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing demand for better fuel efficiency and increase in sales of commercial vehicles is expected to provide thrust for automotive chassis market growth

An increased need to reduce the emission levels, the need to reduce the vehicle weight for better fuel efficiency, and the increase in sales of commercial vehicles due to increasing industrialization globally are equally contributing to the increasing sales of automotive chassis.



High cost of light weight material and growing trend of shared mobility are anticipated to constrain the growth of automotive chassis market.



"Skateboard chassis: Key chassis type to be used in electric vehicles"



The skateboard chassis type is expected to show the fastest growth, followed by monocoque chassis. The electric vehicle should be light weight so that the electric motor employed in it can be used to its optimum level. This type of chassis also allows any kind of body to be built over it, which is highly favorable for the OEMs.



"Monocoque chassis to have fastest growth in Passenger cars segment"



The monocoque chassis type is expected to show the fastest growth, followed by ladder chassis. The need to reduce vehicle weight and emission levels is expected to boost the use of monocoque type construction in passenger cars. The increasing demand for crash safety has also led to the growth of the monocoque chassis type.



Passenger cars segment to have the largest share in automotive chassis market, by vehicle type



The passenger cars segment is expected to have the largest market share in automotive chassis market, in terms of volume. Growing production of vehicles and increasing demand of passenger cars in developing nations are the factors contributing to the growth of passenger cars segment. Along with these factors, the improving living standards and the growing buying power of people in developed and developing economies are also contributing to the increasing sales of passenger cars throughout the globe.



The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type - Tier 1 - 45 %, Tier 2 - 35%, Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation - C level - 35%, D level - 25%, Others - 40%

By Region - North America - 38%, Europe - 31%, Asia-Pacific - 23%, RoW - 8%

Major players profiled in the report are as follows:

Continental ( Germany )

) ZF ( Germany )

) Magna (Canada)

Aisin Seiki ( Japan )

) Tower International (US)

Benteler ( Germany )

) CIE Automotive ( Spain )

) Schaeffler ( Germany )

) F-Tech ( Japan )

) KLT Auto ( India )

) Hyundai Mobis ( South Korea )

) Alois Kober ( Germany )



The report provides insights about the following points:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about the automotive chassis offered by top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new system launches in the automotive chassis market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about types of automotive chassis technology. The report analyzes the market for automotive chassis technology in multiple regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the automotive chassis market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the automotive chassis market.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Chassis Type

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Material Type

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Vehicle Type

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Manufacturing Process

Automotive Chassis Systems Market, By Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rckfq/the_global?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716