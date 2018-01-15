Key promotions, hires, and improvements made in sales, channel solutions, digital strategy, and customer analytics

Thin Film Electronics ASA ('Thinfilm') (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, today announced several organizational changes that further accelerate the Company's growth in the NFC mobile marketing solutions space.

Tauseef Bashir has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer for Thinfilm and now leads all go-to-market activities globally for the organization. He joined Thinfilm in July of 2016 as EVP Global Sales. Prior to Thinfilm, Mr. Bashir served as Chief Sales Officer for Amazon.com, where he led the global go-to-market strategy for commercialization of the Amazon Speech Cloud Platform and Alexa Software.

Kevin Dodson has been hired as VP Channel Solutions, and reports directly to Mr. Bashir. Mr. Dodson oversees the management of convertor/packaging firms, digital agencies, and other channel partners. He is a veteran strategy, business development, and product management executive with more than 20 years of experience working for early-stage Internet technology companies. Most recently, he was VP of Strategy and Partnerships for Beckon, a data management and analytics SaaS platform for enterprise marketers. Prior to Beckon, Mr. Dodson co-founded two startups YapMap, a search engine for social content, and In.Vu, a search engine for machine-generated data. He was VP of Product for Quigo Technologies, a contextual ad network (acquired by AOL), and a Sr. Director of Strategy and Analytics for the advertising agency, Razorfish, where he started the digital analytics practice. Prior to his business career, Mr. Dodson spent five years in the US Army. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Thinfilm launched a Global Digital Strategy practice to formalize processes and establish best practices related to customer data within the Thinfilm CNECT cloud-based platform. Key focus areas include data collection and management, performance benchmarking, campaign execution, omni-channel measurement, and customer analytics/reporting.

Thinfilm also opened a sales office in Germany to further support the Company's growth strategy, address increasing market interest, and expand its reach in the EMEA region.

