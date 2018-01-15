

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. settled their tiff over tips, allowing users of Tencent's popular WeChat messaging app to resume giving monetary gifts to their favorite video-streaming stars and content creators, according to reports.



The tipping function was suspended last year after a dispute between Apple and Tencent on the terms. Apple contended the tips amounted to in-app purchases, entitling it to a 30% cut of the amount transferred. Tencent balked, saying it didn't get any revenue itself and provided the service at no cost as a means to build engagement.



WeChat creator Allen Zhang reportedly said the two companies had reached an accord that will allow transfers to resume. WeChat will tweak the platform so the tip will be paid to individual content creators, but didn't provide other details.



