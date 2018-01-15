Based on request from Market participants, Nasdaq Nordic will reverse the transfer of the four Tracker Certificates previously moved December 28, 2017 (92/17).



The Certificates, currently listed on "STO Tracker Certificates" will be moved back to segment "STO NMMO Tracker Certificates" on First North Stockholm. The change will mean that these Certificates will open with an auction, but not utilize the Market Maker Order/Market Price Protection functionality. However the Order books will benefit from Volatility Guards protection during continuous trading.



The change is valid from January 18, 2018. By this change, the Market Segment STO NMMO Tracker Certificates will be active again. Please find the INET identifiers below:





INET identifiers



Instruments to be moved to STO NMMO Tracker Certificates from Market Segment STO Tracker Certificates on First North Stockholm:



Symbol Order New Market Segment Old Segment New Segment New Seq. book id name Name Symbol No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BITCOIN 109538 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TNM 158 XBT Certificates Certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bitcoin 113749 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TNM 158 XBTE Certificates Certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ETHEREUM 144580 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TNM 158 XBT Certificates Certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ETHEREUM 144581 STO NMMO Tracker STO Tracker STO TNM 158 XBTE Certificates Certificates --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Opening Hours



As of January 18, 2018, the trading schedule for these four order books will be as follows:



Opening Call Continuou Closing Call After Market s Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment Pre-op Un-cro Pre-close Un-cro Post-T Closed en ss ss rade ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- First North Sweden 08:00 09:00: 09:00:25 - - 17:25 18:00- Tracker Certificates 25 -17:25 08:00 - non-MMO --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Time schedule



INET Production - January 18, 2018





Market Model



There will be no changes in the current Market Model.





Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com





